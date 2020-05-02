LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Western High School student is in custody after injuring a security guard with a knife.
According to JCPS officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday the guard and the student got into an argument before the student pulled out a knife and cut them.
The guard’s injuries were minor, and they were not transported the hospital.
The student will be disciplined according to our policies and procedures.
Shively Police along with JCPS Security are investigating.
Check back for updates to this story.
