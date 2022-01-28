JCPS, Hardin County Schools to dismiss students early Friday due to winter weather

Several Kentucky school districts canceled classes Friday due to snow moving through the area. At least two districts are sending students home early.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) and Hardin County Schools will go home early Friday due to the ongoing winter weather, according to announcements from the school districts.

For JCPS, middle and high school students will be let out at 11:45 a.m. and elementary and early childhood students being released by 1:15 p.m. Buses will be used for elementary, middle and high school students.

The district said all after-school extracurricular activities have been canceled.

Hardin County Schools will begin early dismissal with elementary students leaving at noon, middle school students releasing at 12:30 p.m. and high school students leaving at 1:30 p.m.

The district said it set these release times at the warmest part of the day to make the trip home as easy as possible.

Several other school districts in Kentucky, including Oldham County, Shelby County and Marion County, canceled classes for Friday due to the inclement weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of Kentucky from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. Friday.

Additional snow showers are expected through the day with some of those falling in heavier bursts. This should create additional accumulations in spots where the more intense snow showers occur.

