LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – High school seniors now have an idea when graduation will be now that district officials have released tentative schedules.

Jefferson County Public Schools officials say graduation will take place over a three-day period beginning on June 7.

They put this alternate schedule into place after the last teacher sick-out on March 14.

The dates are the following:

Friday, June 7, 2019

  • Eastern High, 4:30 p.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Doss High, 5 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Jefferson County High, 5 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium
  • J. Graham Brown School, 8 p.m. at the school
  • Phoenix School of Discovery, 8 p.m. at Durrett Auditorum
  • Ballard High, 8 p.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Jeffersontown High, 8 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Saturday, June 8, 2019

  • Fairdale High, 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Atherton High, 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Academy @ Shawnee, 9 a.m. at West/South Hall, Kentucky Exposition Center
  • Waggener High, 12 p.m. at West/South Hall, Kentucky Exposition Center
  • Butler High, 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Central High, 1 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • duPont Manual High, 4 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Monday, June 10, 2019

  • Louisville Male High, 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Iroquois High, 9 a.m. at Iroquois Amphitheater
  • Western High, 10 a.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Pleasure Ridge Park High, 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Seneca High, 1 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Southern High, 4 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Valley High, 7 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Marion C. Moore School, 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

  • Fern Creek High, 9 a.m. at Broadbent Area
  • Liberty High, 9 a.m. at Durrett Auditorium

The last day for students in Jefferson County is June 7.