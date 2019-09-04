LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – High school seniors now have an idea when graduation will be now that district officials have released tentative schedules.

Jefferson County Public Schools officials say graduation will take place over a three-day period beginning on June 7.

They put this alternate schedule into place after the last teacher sick-out on March 14.

The dates are the following:

Friday, June 7, 2019

Eastern High, 4:30 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Doss High, 5 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Jefferson County High, 5 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium

J. Graham Brown School, 8 p.m. at the school

Phoenix School of Discovery, 8 p.m. at Durrett Auditorum

Ballard High, 8 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Jeffersontown High, 8 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Saturday, June 8, 2019

Fairdale High, 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena

Atherton High, 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall

Academy @ Shawnee, 9 a.m. at West/South Hall, Kentucky Exposition Center

Waggener High, 12 p.m. at West/South Hall, Kentucky Exposition Center

Butler High, 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Central High, 1 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

duPont Manual High, 4 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Monday, June 10, 2019

Louisville Male High, 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall

Iroquois High, 9 a.m. at Iroquois Amphitheater

Western High, 10 a.m. at Broadbent Arena

Pleasure Ridge Park High, 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Seneca High, 1 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Southern High, 4 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Valley High, 7 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Marion C. Moore School, 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Fern Creek High, 9 a.m. at Broadbent Area

Liberty High, 9 a.m. at Durrett Auditorium

The last day for students in Jefferson County is June 7.