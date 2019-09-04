LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – High school seniors now have an idea when graduation will be now that district officials have released tentative schedules.
Jefferson County Public Schools officials say graduation will take place over a three-day period beginning on June 7.
They put this alternate schedule into place after the last teacher sick-out on March 14.
The dates are the following:
Friday, June 7, 2019
- Eastern High, 4:30 p.m. at Freedom Hall
- Doss High, 5 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
- Jefferson County High, 5 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium
- J. Graham Brown School, 8 p.m. at the school
- Phoenix School of Discovery, 8 p.m. at Durrett Auditorum
- Ballard High, 8 p.m. at Freedom Hall
- Jeffersontown High, 8 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
Saturday, June 8, 2019
- Fairdale High, 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena
- Atherton High, 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall
- Academy @ Shawnee, 9 a.m. at West/South Hall, Kentucky Exposition Center
- Waggener High, 12 p.m. at West/South Hall, Kentucky Exposition Center
- Butler High, 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall
- Central High, 1 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
- duPont Manual High, 4 p.m. at Freedom Hall
Monday, June 10, 2019
- Louisville Male High, 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall
- Iroquois High, 9 a.m. at Iroquois Amphitheater
- Western High, 10 a.m. at Broadbent Arena
- Pleasure Ridge Park High, 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall
- Seneca High, 1 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
- Southern High, 4 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
- Valley High, 7 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
- Marion C. Moore School, 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
- Fern Creek High, 9 a.m. at Broadbent Area
- Liberty High, 9 a.m. at Durrett Auditorium
The last day for students in Jefferson County is June 7.