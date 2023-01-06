JCPS: Seneca High School student brought gun to school

The high school's principal said the student will be "disciplined accordingly to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Seneca High School student brought a gun to school on Friday.

The high school's principal Michael Guy sent a letter to families addressing the situation.

"This morning, a student reported seeing another student with a gun in their backpack. Immediately, we increased our security level and contacted JCPS Police and LMPD. During the investigation, a gun was found," a portion of the letter read.

It's not clear from the letter if the student was arrested and charged, or if the gun was loaded, but Guy said the student who brought the gun to school will be "disciplined accordingly to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook."

Guy thanked the student who brought the situation to the administration's attention.

At the end of the letter, he told families to continue having the school safety conversation of:

No weapon of any kind, real or fake, should ever be brought to school or on a school bus

If you see something, say something

Directly contact a teacher, counselor, or administrator when a school-related concern arises that requires intervention or assistance

Report any rumors or information about an unsafe situation or behavior to an adult

