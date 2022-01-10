JCPS to present security plan proposal to Board on Tuesday

According to documents from the district's website, they're proposing two positions -- a safety administrator and a school safety officer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Months after discussing plans to increase safety throughout the district, Jefferson County Public Schools have revealed their safety plan.

Officials are expected to formally present the plan during a board meeting on Tuesday.

In the preview of the plan, JCPS will add “a combination of two positions” that will support schools – a safety administrator and a school safety officer.

A safety administrator will be assigned to each middle and school. This person will be responsible for providing positive support to students while also assist with aspects of school safety. The administrators would not be responsible for student discipline, according to the plan on the district’s website.

The school safety officers will serve a three to seven schools in a geographic area for quick response times. For example, an SSO would service Ballard High School, Kammerer Middle and surrounding elementary schools.

SSO’s, the district says, will be ready to patrol assigned schools and respond to anyone that needs help. The officers will be inside vehicles in order to respond to any school in that group needing assistance. They would serve as an armed, sworn law enforcement officer.

In order to meet the standards of the district, those who serve in those roles would have to go through extensive training for 60 hours. Some of the trainings include cross-cultural communication/implicit bias training, safe crisis management and trauma-informed care.

However, the SSO’s would also undergo another 40 hours of training required under Kentucky’s Senate Bill 1.

Before the security plan comes up for a vote, JCPS said they will host a public town hall for input which will take place on Jan. 12.

