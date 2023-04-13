Authorities investigate threats made against 2 JCPS schools

Both schools were under heightened security on Thursday morning after separate threats were made.

Ballard High School reportedly received a threat over the phone against the school. Highland Middle School also received a threat, according to letters sent to parents.

The letter sent to parents at Highland Middle School stated that once the school received the threat, officials immediately notified JCPS Police and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Highland Middle will have "extra security" at the school on Thursday out of an abundance of caution, according to the letter.

In a letter sent to Ballard High School families, Principal Jason Neuss said JCPS Police and LMPD officers are at the school investigating the threat.

Ballard High School is under a "level 4" heightened security, which means the following safety measures will be taken:

All external entrances are locked, and a building administrator must approve the entrance of visitors.

All students will be brought inside the building, including organized class activities.

Students will be kept out of halls unless escorted by staff.

Only visitors with a valid urgent need and approved by an administrator will be allowed entry during Security Level 4. Visitors will be escorted at all times by security or a designated staff member.

