JCPS superintendent to present safety plan amid growing concern about school safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After multiple incidents of guns being found in Jefferson County Public Schools, WHAS11 spoke with a parent whose child goes to Conway Middle School.

A gun was just found in a student's backpack last Friday.

"It's upsetting because they can't ensure the safety of our students," Ashley Rust said. One of her children attends Conway.

Superintendent Marty Pollio said children "having access to guns is not a positive thing and we've got to find a way to stop that and I will be an advocate for that."

In February, Pollio and his staff were challenged by parents at a board meeting as they were holding signs requesting metal detectors.

Rust felt the same way when she received an email about a gun being found at her child's school.

"I was mad because I believe if they have all the security that they do have at the school, that they should be able to afford metal detectors," said Rust.

However, Pollio stood firm behind safety and weapons detection.

"What we're gonna provide is really advanced technology, which is weapons detection, which is much more expensive but it's similar to what they use at the Kentucky Derby," he said.

Rust said she never would have imagined middle school students bringing weapons to school.

One of her kids is in virtual school because of the family's safety concerns.

"There's been lots of fights that has been recorded, lots of fights posted on YouTube or on Facebook groups," she said. "There has been guns found there before... more guns found there. Knives that's been found."

Pollio said after looking at schools with weapon detection systems in Charlotte, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; and Lexington, Kentucky, he feels they are strongly needed in Louisville.

"There's no doubt that the challenge would not just be the cost we can do that, the challenge will be the staffing of that," he said.

Pollio is supposed to present his safety plan to the Board of Education on Tuesday.

