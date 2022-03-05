JCPS school bus rolled over, students taken to hospital

There were 21 students on the bus when it rolled over. 5 to 6 are being taken to the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday morning, a JCPS school bus rolled over on I-64W at I-264 E in the East End.

According to JCPS, 21 students were on the bus and medics say they should be transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

At this time, LMPD says 5 to 6 have unknown injuries.

JCPS says some parents showed up at the scene to get their kids, but it's not known if those students were taken to the hospital or not.

The bus that rolled over was JCPS bus #2015 and was headed to Noe Middle and Manual High.

LMPD is still looking into the reason for the crash.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.

