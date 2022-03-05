Students taken to hospital after JCPS bus hydroplanes, rolls over on interstate

It was a scary moment for a driver and students aboard a JCPS bus Tuesday morning as they were headed to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High on their regular route.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The moment was scary for a Jefferson County School bus driver and students after a rollover crash on the interstate Tuesday morning.

Metro Police said the incident happened at the interchange of I-64 West and I-264 E on Louisville’s east side.

Officials with the district said the bus was headed for Noe Middle School and duPont Manual High when the driver hit a slick spot, hydroplaning, rolling off the interstate and down a small embankment before landing on its side.

One of the first people on the scene was JCPS’s former transportation director Randy Frantz. He and local business owner Mike Sherman jumped into action moments after the crash.

They helped kids off the bus, calmed them down and helped them call home while first responders and parents arrived.

Frantz said he normally doesn’t take that route in the morning but today, he was in the right place at the right time.

“God put me at that accident this morning – there’s no other way to say that,” he said. “I typically take a different route and I was telling Dr. Pollio it was raining a little bit this morning. I was sleeping well, and I actually hit snooze twice.”

JCPS called the two men heroes and thanked them for their quick actions.

First responders recommended all of the students be taken to area hospitals.

"I’m a mom too and so when you get that phone call in the morning it’s a phone call that no one wants to get. So we are so thankful that the kids are at the hospital getting checked out and what I’ve heard at this point there are no serious injuries," JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said.

The investigation into that crash is being handled by St. Matthews Police.

