Student injured in crash involving JCPS school bus

Louisville Metro Police said a vehicle ran into the back of a JCPS school bus and one student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One student was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) bus.

According to a release from Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, the crash happened around 8 a.m. on S. 15th Street.

Police believe the bus was slowing down to stop before the railroad tracks at Breckinridge St. when another vehicle crashed into the back of it.

There were five students on board at the time of the crash. One student sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not say which school the bus was headed to.

LMPD said the department is investigating the incident.

