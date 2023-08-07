Resolution urges employers to be flexible with parents given new start, bus times in JCPS

Councilman Kumar Rashad, one of the resolution's sponsors, is also a Jefferson County Public School teacher.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the new start time and bus stop changes, Louisville's mayor signed a resolution urging employers to be flexible with parents.

The resolution urges all employers in Jefferson County to adopt flexible scheduling practices for employees affected by the new policy.

Councilman Kumar Rashad (D-Dist. 3), one of the resolution's sponsors, is also a Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) teacher.

"Be more flexible and compassionate with our times at JCPS because we can only do this work together and together we can succeed and nothing has to be the way it used to be," he said.

Greenberg said he hopes the resolution sends a loud and clear message to be understanding of parents and guardians during this time of transition.

This year, WHAS11 is hearing from multiple parents all across the county having issues with their school bus location.

Any parents that have issues with their child's bus stop are encouraged to fill out a Bus Stop Request Form.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.