LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the coronavirus known as COVID-19 continues to spread around the globe, the Jefferson County Public School District is taking precautions to keep students and staff healthy.

While there are no known cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, the CDC expects the virus to spread in the United States.

According to an email sent to guardians of JCPS students, administrators have had constant contact with Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness to ensure the proper steps are taken to prevent spreading the virus. They will continue to work with authorities at the local, state and federal level.

The school district has a Pandemic Viral Event Plan which details the precautionary steps they will take as necessary. Currently, they are at the "Advanced Precaution" stage which means they will "implement heightened level of awareness" and "enhance districtwide disinfection process."

JCPS encouraged guardians to sign up for important alerts from the district through School Messenger. (See directions below.)

