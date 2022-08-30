JCPS Board approves to decrease property tax rate for 2nd straight year

Even with the lower rate, JCPS said the district is expected to bring in $35 million more than 2021 because of rising property values.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The JCPS Board has voted to approve the lowering of its tax rate for the year.

Board members approved the proposal Tuesday night, decreasing the real property tax rate to 76.3 cents for every $100 in assessed value. It would amount to $66 in savings for a $200,000 home.

Even with the lower rate, JCPS said the district is expected to bring in $35 million more than 2021 because of rising property values.

Jefferson County property owners will see the lower rates on their annual tax bill in November.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.