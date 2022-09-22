Jefferson County Public School Police investigating school bus incident

Noe Middle School Principal Jennifer Cave said students were waiting to board a bus when a parent walked up and started asking questions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Police Department is investigating after an adult allegedly threatened a bus of middle school students.

In a letter sent to parents, Noe Middle School Principal Jennifer Cave said students were waiting to board a bus to the school when a parent walked up to the group and started asking several questions.

After the students boarded the bus, Cave said the parent followed in a car and started waving a gun at the bus.

Cave said they have provided mental health providers for students to talk with at the school and are investigating more into the actions of the adult.

Anyone with information can contact Cave through the school office at 502-485-8307.

