JCPS Police find gun in student's backpack at Doss High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public School Police found a gun in a student's backpack at Doss High School according to officials.

In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, Doss Principal Julie Chancellor said one of the assistant principals and their security administrator noticed some students acting as if they were about to fight.

When staff moved to separate the students, she said a backpack was getting passed around between them.

When the students were separated Chancellor said the student that had the backpack didn't want to give it to them so the police were called.

JCPS Police found the gun after searching the backpack she said.

"The gun was never displayed and there was no discussion of a weapon prior to staff intervention," Chancellor said.

While the student who had the backpack is being charged, a total of three students will be disciplined according to the student handbook.

