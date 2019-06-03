LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though school was canceled on Wednesday, Jefferson County Public Schools is making sure that their student body gets fed.

The JCPS Bus Stop Cafe will provide free meals to students at four different locations throughout the day.

Holiday Park: 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Barrington Pointe: 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Ramser Court Apartments: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Watterson Lakeview Apartments: 1:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

In addition, Frayser Elementary and Watson Lane Elementary will both be open from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for any child under 18 to receive free lunch, according to JCPS.

