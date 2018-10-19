There does not appear to be an immediate health threat after construction work at a Louisville middle school caused precautions to be taken during a potential asbestos release, according to officials from JCPS.

As a precaution, all families and staff were notified, but JCPS stressed that there does not appear to be an immediate health threat and the school is following EPA guidelines.

The carpentry work was taking place in the principal's conference room at Highland Middle School, last week. Officials said the potential release was limited only to that room and was closed off.

According to the CDC, breathing in large amounts of asbestos can irritate lung tissue and lead to disease.

