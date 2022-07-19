JCPS eyeing former site of failed Passport Health project for new middle school

Dr. Marty Pollio said Molina Healthcare would use five to six acres for their own facility, leaving space for the district to have the middle school at the site.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is looking to partner with a health care company to bring a new middle school to west Louisville.

The proposed site for the school would be near 19th and West Broadway on the former site for the Passport Health building project which was never finished.

That site is expected to be purchased by Molina Healthcare, according to Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio.

"I think we do need something that is going to bring in more jobs for the community, something that's going to be more profitable for this community," Virginia Bradford, who grew up and works in west Louisville, said.

Right now, metal framing and dirt from the failed project sits across from the YMCA.

"We are currently talking with Molina Healthcare for this project right here. It's about 25-acres of land," Pollio said.

He explains that Molina would use five or six acres for their own facility, leaving space for the district to build the school.

"We should be able, hopefully, to get right into negotiations with them and bring you a contract agreement very soon to build our new middle school in west Louisville," Pollio said.

West Louisville locals like Dr. Robert Douglas, say it's frustrating to see the empty site sit there.

"I've been looking forward to seeing it but is it just an eyesore now," he said.

Bradford says she would be happy to see new developments on the site that would bring jobs and better facilities for students.

"I still love west Louisville, and we just needed some new sites and some new buildings and some new opportunities for people that live here," she explained.

Pollio saying he's looking forward to the future projects proximity with the YMCA and a new elementary school they're working on.

"I think just a fantastic location for us and we hope to be bringing that to you very soon in the near future," he said.

Some hoping this will bring new opportunities to the west end.

When it comes to the purchase of that land, Polio says they expect Molina Healthcare to close on a deal in the next four to six weeks, allowing more conversations to continue.

► Contact reporter Ford Sanders at FSanders@whas11.com on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.