JCPS Board member pushes for metal detectors in schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During the Jefferson County Public Schools board meeting, board members and the community discussed school safety.

Dr. Corrie Shull made a motion for Superintendent Marty Pollio to propose metal detectors in schools and to start a new task force for related issues.

While the idea was met with applause from the audience and quickly seconded by another member, others were skeptical of how it would be implemented.

Pollio said the nearly $5 million it would cost isn't an issue, but the implementation and staffing are.

He said the police officers will need to be available for bag searches at the metal detectors which isn't possible at the moment.

The motion moved forward and Pollio is supposed to give a presentation on the proposal on April 25.

At the school board meeting tonight for JCPS, they're covering a lot...

- Handbook changes regarding firearms

- A presentation from Moms Demand Action

- Naming some new schools



There's a lot more to come and we'll have it on @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/dBk62AwPey — Tom Lally (@tomlallyky) February 7, 2023

