More than 16,000 JCPS students absent on first day back from winter break

JCPS officials may be preparing to return to remote learning amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and a chance for snow later this week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Kentucky sees higher COVID-19 numbers than ever before, changes could be coming to Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS).

JCPS returned to in-person instruction Tuesday, Jan. 4 after winter break. On Tuesday, more than 16,800 students were counted absent, as well as 622 teachers, according to a district spokesperson. The district website says there are at least 96,000 students enrolled in JCPS.

In-person classes are set to continue Wednesday, but some schools are preparing families for the possibility of a return to virtual learning.

Chenoweth Elementary sent an email to parents Tuesday, informing them of the possibility of a "short remote instructional period." Students at the school are being instructed to take home their computers and supplies daily, in case the district switches to non-traditional instruction (NTI).

The district expanded COVID-19 testing at five locations Monday to allow for increased demand following the holidays. District data show more than 6,000 total positive cases so far among students and staff for the 2021-22 school year.

In a letter to parents Sunday, JCPS officials said they are "continually reviewing data to understand COVID’s impact on our school community." Per state law, JCPS can use 10 remote learning days.

JCPS officials said parents will be immediately notified if any schedule changes are made.

