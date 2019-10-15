LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools are looking for good people to help “Drive the Future.”

A transportation fair will take place at the C.B. Young Jr. Building from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Starting pay for full-time bus drivers starts at $21 an hour.

The district offers health insurance, retirement benefits, paid time off and opportunities for advancement.

No experience is required for the position, but you must be 21-years-old and have a good driving record.

A valid ID, educational certificates, a voided check and $20 to pay for a background check are needed during the job fair.

For fill out an application online, click here.

