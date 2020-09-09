JCPS limits capacity to fall sports games; no ticket sales to general public

The athletic directors at the respective schools will determine their home field’s capacity.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools will have limited capacity during its fall sports season.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the general public will not be allowed to buy tickets this season.

“Our plan will be to give a certain number of tickets based on capacity to every participant – that would include players, band members, cheerleaders, dancers, each would get a determined number of tickets to get to no more than that 20%,” he said.



The athletic directors at the respective schools will determine their home field’s capacity.

Everyone at practices and games will be required to wear masks and there will be sanitizer available in spots throughout the stadium.

Athletes and staff will be screened for symptoms, including a temperature check before each practice and game.

Dr. Pollio said the district will not release the identity of anyone who tests positive for the virus.

