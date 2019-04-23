LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – To combat the growing use of e-cigarette use among teens, Jefferson County Public Schools is launching its own anti-vaping campaign.

The district’s plan involves educating and engaging middle and high school students in health classes.

Officials say there will also be online resources when they’re not in class.

The announcement comes weeks after the General Assembly passed a tobacco-free schools bull and just days after Senator Mitch McConnell proposed raising the minimum wage for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.