LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools are investigating an apparent fight between a student and teacher at Iroquois High School.

The video of the altercation vent viral on social media.

According to Lt. Colonel Carl Yates with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the fight allegedly began over a cell phone. Yates says the teacher was trying to get him to put the cell phone away which then escalated.

The 16-year-old student was arrested and charged with third degree assault.

This latest incident of violence comes nearly two weeks after a principal was assaulted while trying to break up a fight between 6 students.

A spokesman for Jefferson County Public Schools says the teacher was not in the classroom on Tuesday and the investigation is ongoing.

The teacher, according to Yates, is not being charged.

She has not been identified by the district.

