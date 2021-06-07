JCPS hoping to fill numerous positions at in-person job fair as start of school year nears

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, Jefferson County Public schools will host an in-person job fair for the upcoming school year. The district is looking to fill operations positions.
"So those are bus drivers food services, custodians, plant operators all those folks who get kids to school, feed them, keep the building safe and clean, so that's what we're looking for tomorrow," says Aimee Green Webb HR chief.
JCPS says they have a typical shortage of bus drivers a challenge to many schools across the country.
"We're always recruiting always hiring because we need to meet the requirement of drivers to put them out here to safely transport the students," Burt Teelucksingh, JCPS Bus driver said.
Teelucksingh has been a bus driver for JCPS for a little over 14 years. He says he does this to make a difference in the lives of the students like many schools across the country – JCPS is looking to fill positions right now. they are prepared for the first day of school but would like to fill 100 positions to ensure the entire school year runs smoothly.
"We are fully prepared to support anyone who is willing to take advantage of the governor's $1500 incentive so we're excited for individuals who have not been employed during the pandemic and are seeking to become re-employed," said Green Webb.
The job fair is set for Wednesday, July 7th from 1 to 4 pm.