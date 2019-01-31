LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is hosting two upcoming job fairs to fill a variety of positions within the school system.

The first career fair will be held on Friday, February 1 at the Camp Edwards Education Complex on 701 S. Hancock Street. The fair will last from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Applications will be accepted for jobs in all areas, including full-time and substitute teaching, classroom assistant, cafeteria, clerical, and custodial positions.

If you are interested, you may fill out an application online prior to the career fair or in person.

On Wednesday, February 6, JCPS Transportation is hosting a "Drive the Future" career fair to fill positions on the transportation team.

This fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the C.B. Young Jr. Service Center at 3001 Crittenden Drive.

Starting pay for full-time bus drivers is $20.75 an hour and drivers are eligible for a variety of benefits. No previous experience is required, but individuals should enjoy working with children and have a good driving record.

Bus driver applicants must:

Be at least 21 years old

Have a valid driver's license

Bring I-9 identification (birth certificate or social security card)

Bring GED, high school diploma or college transcripts

Bring a voided check for direct deposit and check for a background check

Interested applicants may fill out an application at the career fair or online.