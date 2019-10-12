LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Jefferson County Public Schools works to make changes to its student assignment plan, they're getting input from local parents.



On Dec. 9, the school district hosted a forum at the Louisville Urban League for parents.

One proposal would give West Louisville families in satellite areas an option to send kids to a middle or high school within their neighborhood. Other proposals are focused on the magnet schools.

"Let the children go back to the same schools that they go to in the same area. We don't want to have any middle schools in this city. Like say for instance there's Western in the north and there's Johnson in the West, but there's nothing in between. Nothing. So then go southwest, far out, and it's not balancing, it's not balancing at all," one grandparent at the forum said.

The district reviews the student assignment plan every five to seven years.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.









