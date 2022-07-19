JCPS approves revised COVID-19 health guidance for new school year

The plan still follows CDC guidelines but continues measures already in place.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is set to start classes in a few weeks and the Board has released revised health guidance for the school year.

For example, the district will resume universal masking if the CDC map shows high community levels of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.

There will be a 5-day isolation period plus 5-days of masking for those positive with the virus.

Students and staff who are fever free that have improved can return to school on day 6 but must continue wearing masks through day 10.

Those who are symptomatic after 5 days of isolation are advised to stay home until they are fever free for 24 hours.

JCPS will continue to:

Promote their on-site testing program for sick or exposed persons

Give at home tests to students and staff who choose to do weekly screening testing (when available)

Provide at home tests to family members living in the household of COVID-positive students and staff (when available)

School health services will test students and staff with proper consent

Notify families and staff of known positive cases

Provide access to dashboard with number of known cases at a school or district office

The board did reveal that due to the ending of federal funding, the district will no longer participate in community testing sites for students, staff and their families.

The school year for JCPS students will begin on Aug. 10.

