LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a JCPS spokesperson, two students are facing charges after a gun was found in a vehicle at PRP High School.

It is unclear how the gun was found in the vehicle and when JCPS was notified of the gun.

The two students being charges are both minors.

This story will be updated as more information is given.

