JCPS to provide free meals, snacks for students Monday and Tuesday; here's where you can get them

As JCPS continues to fix bussing throughout the district, they said children should still have access to nutritious meals while schools are closed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday as the district works to sort out issues with bussing that impacted the first day of school.

In an announcement Sunday, JCPS said they will provide access to nutritious meals during the closure.

Several meal sites will be available for students from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and it will also include a snack bag for students to bring home.

Officials said registration is not required and any JCPS student can go to any of the sites.

The following meal location sites are:

Academy @ Shawnee

Atkinson

Bates

Bloom

Cane Run

Chenoweth

Cochrane

Crums Lane

Frayser

Greathouse

Greenwood

Hartstern

Hite

Jeffersontown Elementary

Kammerer

John F. Kennedy

Kerrick

Knight

Layne

Lincoln

Moore

Newcomer

Price

Shacklette

Stopher

Trunnell

Unseld

Watterson

Wilder

Young

