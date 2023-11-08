JCPS to provide free meals, snacks for students Monday and Tuesday; here's where you can get them

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday as the district works to sort out issues with bussing that impacted the first day of school.
In an announcement Sunday, JCPS said they will provide access to nutritious meals during the closure.
Several meal sites will be available for students from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and it will also include a snack bag for students to bring home.
Officials said registration is not required and any JCPS student can go to any of the sites.
The following meal location sites are:
- Academy @ Shawnee
- Atkinson
- Bates
- Bloom
- Cane Run
- Chenoweth
- Cochrane
- Crums Lane
- Frayser
- Greathouse
- Greenwood
- Hartstern
- Hite
- Jeffersontown Elementary
- Kammerer
- John F. Kennedy
- Kerrick
- Knight
- Layne
- Lincoln
- Moore
- Newcomer
- Price
- Shacklette
- Stopher
- Trunnell
- Unseld
- Watterson
- Wilder
- Young
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
►Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.