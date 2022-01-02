'Foreseeable future': JCPS says district will return to in-person learning

The district also announced they will return to in-person learning for Monday, February 7.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After having a virtual and snow day due to winter weather last week, Jefferson County Public Schools said they will return to in-person learning on Monday.

In an update provided Sunday via social media, JCPS also confirmed they will follow their school calendar for the “foreseeable future.”

The district had been juggling Non-Traditional Instruction days during the month of January due to staffing shortages fueled by surging COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

JCPS used one of their last NTI days on Thursday due to icy conditions.

However, they still have 10 remote learning days available that can be used for specific schools, grade levels or classrooms.

