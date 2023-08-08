New schools, bus routes among changes at JCPS this school year

In a message to families Tuesday, the district is asking parents and guardians to be patient.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time ever, students will walk into new classrooms and halls at Echo Trail Middle School near the Parklands in eastern Jefferson County.

It's a happy moment, ahead of concerns over a potential nightmare start for the ride to and from school.

"There is no doubt it is a huge challenge and it's not easy, and it is not going to be easy tomorrow," said Dr. Marty Pollio, superintendent at Jefferson County Public Schools.

In a message to families Tuesday, the district is asking parents and guardians to be patient. Thousands of students could be late getting home at the end of the day.

Wednesday could be more difficult than any other year.

"There's going to be some crowded buses, there's going to be some late buses," Pollio said.

The bus driver union president is also concerned about the first day of school.

Some bus drivers' routes were changed to make sure all routes were covered.

"They had to make a change on how it was because they were short bus drivers so what they tried to do was combine the routes, and make less routes, and then have extra standby drivers which would get paid and they would work too," said John Stovall, president at Teamsters Local 783.

However, students will walk into Echo Trail Middle School with the option to learn consumer sciences, business communications and engineer design pathway courses.

Principal Kara Ammerman said students at Echo Trail Middle "are going to have access to a variety of things, which they should, and the middle school experience."

Although Echo Trail still has more construction ahead for the gym, cafeteria and some pod areas, students are happy to get back into the classroom.

"I'm excited because there are also going to be people there my age and everything is new," student Alice Hulsey said.

Hulsey's dad, Joe Hulsey, is glad JCPS opened this new school and he's excited for the first day.

"It's close to home as well so that always helps but just the environment around here I think it is going to be awesome and it's great staff, so very, very excited," Joe said.

JCPS also celebrated the first new middle school in west Louisville in 90 years last Thursday.

JCPS said parents should contact their child's school if their bus is running more than an hour late after school.

Anyone who either doesn't have a school bus stop assigned for their child, thinks the stop is too far away or will not work for them is encouraged to call 502-485-RIDE (7433)

You can also fill out a bus stop request form. As of July 31, the district said it has received over 4,800 bus stop request forms.

