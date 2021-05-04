JCPS fires teacher accused of sexual abuse

In November 2019, Gordon was reassigned from WEB DuBois Academy in to non-instructional duties where she does not have any contact with children.

A teacher with Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) has been fired by the district following an investigation and charges of sexual abuse.

JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy confirmed Micca Watts-Gordon was terminated on April 22, 2021.

In November 2019, Gordon was reassigned from WEB DuBois Academy to non-instructional duties where she did not have any contact with children, according to the school district.

Gordon faces 15 charges, including sexual abuse in the 1st degree, sodomy, distributing obscene material to a minor, unlawful transaction with a minor, use of a minor under 16 in a sex performance, and tampering with physical evidence.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for August 2021.

