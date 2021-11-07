JCPS looking for input on how it should use federal funding

A public meeting will be held Wednesday, July 21 so families and community members can discuss how the district uses $400 million in funding.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council is trying to get the public's input on how to spend millions in COVID relief money and now, Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is doing the same thing.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the district expects to get around $400 million in the next round of federal funding later this year.

Right now, the district plans to spend it on things like expanding summer learning, opening new student support centers for after-school activities and giving everyone more access to technology. The money must be used by 2024.

If you have thoughts on how the district should spend the funding, you can share them at a public meeting being held Wednesday, July 21. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the VanHoose Education Center on Newburg Road.

Some of the earlier rounds of educational funding provided by the federal government were used to get non-traditional instruction (NTI) off the ground during the coronavirus pandemic.

