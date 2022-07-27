JCPS concerned after Facebook took down posts celebrating new Black principals

Administrators say each time they posted a picture of a Black female principal, Facebook took it down for violating its community standards.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools' newest principals spoke out after Facebook removed their pictures from the district's page.

JCPS started welcoming its 11 new principals on Facebook in May. Administrators say each time they posted a picture of a Black female principal, Facebook took it down for violating its community standards.

Olmsted Academy South Principal Synthia Shelby said when she saw her picture was no longer up, she thought it was a mistake. But when she noticed others were removed soon after, she knew it was something more.

"This looks racist. Now, this looks like you're not doing the right thing Facebook," she said.

Carolyn Callahan, JCPS' Chief of Communications and Community Relations, said she tried reposting the pictures, but Facebook warned it would disable the district's account.

Callahan said administrators then reached out to the social media company multiple times, but they didn't receive an answer.

"That's when Congressman John Yarmuth got word of what's going on and he thankfully had a contact with Facebook and reached out," Callahan said. "That's when we got a call last night and they said 'Hey. All of your posts are back up. We're sorry.'"

The five principals who were affected said they are happy to see their pictures back on Facebook, but they hope something like this doesn't happen again.

"If you are an organization that prides itself in pushing inclusivity, pushing equity but you have this disparaging algorithm, shame on you. And fix it. That's all you have to do. Fix it and move forward," Dr. Monica Hunter, principal of W.E.B. DuBois Academy, said.

