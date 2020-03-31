LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools are extending the deadline for families needing a Chromebook for non-traditional instruction.

This deadline for students in the Free and Reduced Lunch program and those in the ECE program is 5 p.m. Thursday.

Phone lines will be open on Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for eligible families who have not requested a computer via online or phone.

JCPS says the phone lines have been jammed for the last few days and are asking those who don’t fall into one of those categories not to call.

So far, the district says they’ve received nearly 13,200 requests for Chromebooks.

Non-traditional instruction for JCPS students begin on Apr 7 and they say the work is required.

