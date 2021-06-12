JCPS ends mask requirements in schools, administration buildings

In the letter, JCPS said they will not ask students or staff about their vaccination status “regardless if they choose to wear a mask or not.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Now that Kentucky has ended most of its COVID-19 recommendations, Jefferson County Public Schools said they are no longer requiring masks in schools or administration buildings.

“Our district has been following the guidance and direction from state leaders during this process and JCPS will no longer require students or staff to wear masks while in our buildings,” a portion of the letter read.

JCPS also thanked parents for their help during the unprecedented year as they were able to have in-person classes the last few months of school.

If you are unvaccinated, officials are encouraging you to continue wearing masks. They said they will not ask students or staff about their vaccination status “regardless if they choose to wear a mask or not.”

Officials said wearing a mask is an “individual decision” and they want everyone to feel comfortable.

“This has been a time of change in our community and we will continue to move forward through unity and respect towards one another,” the letter said.

These protocols are also in effect for their summer learning programs.

JCPS said it is continuing to work with local health officials and will provide any new updates.

