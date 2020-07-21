JCPS employee criticized for 'racist' comments on social media

A employee with the district is accused of making insensitive comments towards protesters in a widely shared post on Facebook.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools said they are dealing with a personnel matter involving a staff member and their social media post.

Amy Roth is accused of making a racist comment on a widely shared Facebook involving Florida protesters.

In a later comment, Roth apologizes.

District spokesperson Mark Hebert confirmed Roth is an employee and she is listed on Conway Middle School’s website as a teacher.

Hebert said the district is following their policies and procedures.

