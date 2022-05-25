'It's just such a tragedy': JCPS superintendent notes extra security, counseling efforts in final days of school year

In light of the deadly school shooting in Texas, Dr. Marty Pollio also gave a status update on his new safety plan, set to be implemented in the Fall.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's been a dark cloud cast over school districts across the country, as the 2021-22 school year comes to a close.

For Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) students, their last day is Thursday.

In light of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio assured parents they're putting extra attention on security and counseling for students these last couple days.

"We are increasing our vigilance to make sure the last two days go off safely. I know there's a lot of concern out there," Pollio said.

Pollio addressed school safety in front of media members on Wednesday. The mass shooting states away has renewed discussions on his new safety plan, approved in January and set to be implemented starting in the Fall.

The plan will bring 66 new safety administrators inside every middle and high school, and 30 armed school safety officers (SSOs) to each serve multiple schools in a geographic area. Pollio said they're spending the summer to finish hiring and training, with the hopes to have them all ready by the start of the 2022-23 school year.

But he told us, in his view, it won't solve everything.

"We always end up talking about what can school systems do to prevent this, when we have to ask ourselves, gosh there seems to be a lot bigger answers than just what the school system can do," Pollio said. "Especially when there were two armed police officers standing in front of that school, and it still happened."

Pollio said he believes the issue the country is facing goes beyond the scope of schools.

"This shows there are a lot of things happening outside of the control of school districts -- that once again school districts are being asked to do the job that society and communities should be doing," said Pollio, who also referenced what he called 'problematic' access to guns. "Educators continue to be asked to have the answers for this."

Pollio told us starting next school year, parents will also be able to report 'red flags' their kids may be seeing at school to safety administrators, to go along with resources already available.

