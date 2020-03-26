LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools are donating thousands of personal protection equipment to local health care workers.

The district said there is around 20,000 masks, eye protection and gloves that have been in storage since the 2009 H1N1 epidemic. JCPS will load all of the PPE and deliver it to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health to distribute to local health care providers.

JCPS will load the PPE at around 12:15 p.m. March 26.

