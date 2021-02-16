JCPS, Dare to Care work to keep Louisvillians fed during winter storm

Food distribution sites across the county closed on Tuesday because of snow and ice. Now, they cross their fingers the next system isn't as bad.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The poor weather has also caused some major issues for JCPS meal distribution sites. Tuesday marked the second consecutive meal distribution JCPS had to cancel because of weather. These distributions serve about 14,000 students, a strong need in our community.

"We want to do everything we can to help those children and those families," said Julia Bauscher, School and Community Nutrition Director. "It makes us all really sad when we can't do that."

Issues could soon arise with inventory after last Wednesday's shipment from Sysco was canceled for weather and this Wednesday's was canceled as well.

"Not to mention, we've not been able to do deliveries from our warehouse either, which is where the other half of our food comes from," Bauscher said. "It's just a lot of moving parts. It's very complicated."

JCPS officials are preparing for Thursday in hopes the weather isn't too bad, but in the meantime they suggest looking to Dare to Care for food needs.

"We're doing all we can to make sure we can get things back to normal tomorrow," said Stan Siegwald, Director of Strategic Initiatives with Dare to Care. "There are way too many people in our community who are food insecure and need the food assistance network to get back up and get running."