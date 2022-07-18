JCPS to begin curbside pickup for summer meals July 21 & 28

Each family can pick up five breakfasts and five lunches for every child 18 years old and younger. The students don't have to be JCPS students.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools began offering drive-through meals for students at eight locations Thursday.

According to JCPS, parents and guardians can pickup meals Thursday, July 21 and next Thursday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each family can pick up five breakfasts and five lunches for every child 18-years-old and younger. The children do not have to be JCPS students.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act allowed the United States Department of Agriculture the ability to issue nationwide waivers to make it as easy as possible for children to receive these meals.

The act granted Kentucky several waivers including the Nationwide Waiver to Allow Parents and Guardians to Pick Up Meals for Children which grants parents and guardians the ability to pick meals up without their children present.

The Guidance for States on Non-congregate Feeding Nationwide Waiver allows the meals to be picked up and brought home instead of having to eat the meals on-site.

This waiver made curbside delivery possible again for several locations including, Crums Lane Elementary, Seneca High School, Shelby Elementary and more.

