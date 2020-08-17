JCPS to continue serving meals with possible changes once NTI starts

Superintendent Pollio said the district will request a waiver to allow it to continue its summer feeding program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools will serve its 2 millionth meal at its emergency food sites this week, the district announced Monday.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said JCPS has averaged between 8,000 and 11,000 children served every day since food sites opened in mid-March due to COVID-19 closures.

Pollio said JCPS will continue serving meals at more sites when the district begins non-traditional instruction Aug. 25.

"We know how fundamentally important it is for students to get regular, nourishing meals," Pollio said. "We're proud that we've been able to continue providing breakfasts and lunches throughout the summer. For some young people in our community, these may be the only meals that they’ll get on certain days."

Starting Aug. 25, students can pick up meals at one of the district's 131 food sites open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students will be able to pick up two meals on Tuesdays and three meals on Thursdays.

Pollio said JCPS will request a waiver from the federal government to allow the district to continue its current summer feeding program that feeds any child 18 and under.

If the waiver is not granted, only JCPS students would be eligible for meals once NTI starts, meaning parents would have to show a letter from JCPS to pick up meals for their students.

Additionally, students who do not qualify for free or reduced meals or do not attend a school where all students are eligible would have to pay the regular school lunch fee for meals.

Julia Bauscher with JCPS School and Community Nutrition Services said the district will provide assistance to any JCPS families navigating the new meal program for NTI.

