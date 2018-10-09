LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Our JCPS Coalition is now focused on moving forward following the state takeover battle.

The group is made up of parents, educators and business leaders in the Jefferson County community.

Officials released their comprehensive plan for JCPS and students.

The 11-point plan includes educating the whole child, smaller class sizes, racial equality and higher pay for employees.

The group hopes that in the wake of the takeover settlement, everyone within the community can get behind this plan to help our students.

