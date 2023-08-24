JCPS closes bus ride hotline, says its 'always a temporary hotline'

Parents and guardians were encouraged to call the hotline if their student didn't have a bus stop or if the stop was too far away.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools has closed the bus ride hotline many families were using to figure out their students' bus routes.

The district had even increased staffing to help with busing issues.

According to a JCPS spokesperson, the hotline is "always a temporary hotline to help manage the calls coming in during the first few days of school."

Parents and guardians were encouraged to call the hotline if their student didn't have a bus stop, the stop was too far away or if they believed the stop wouldn't work for their student.

Going forward, schools and the transportation team will work with families who have any problems.

This came as JCPS held steady with its drop off times; the last students were dropped off at 7:08 p.m. Thursday. That's within 10 minutes of the final drop off on Wednesday.

NEW TONIGHT: JCPS has now *CLOSED* the 485-RIDE hotline, that recently got a staffing increase due to the transportation disaster. JCPS tonight says it's "always been for the first few days of school. The schools and the transportation team will work with families."@WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/5iv0bstYXT — Doug Proffitt WHAS11 (@WHAS11Doug) August 25, 2023

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.