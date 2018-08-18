Louisville, KY (WHAS11) - There’s still no deal for JCPS board members on a possible compromise of state management of the district.

After a lengthy, closed-door executive session meeting, board chairwoman Diane Porter told us no action was taken. But, she did say progress is being made.

The meeting lasted about four hours and shortly after 9 pm, it was announced the board was close to reaching a settlement, but they haven't gotten there yet.

The board is considering a proposal by Kentucky Department of Education Interim Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis that would give the state veto power, or control, over JCPS's special education, restraint and seclusion and early childhood education programs. As we reported this week, the state gave up its authority to control the student assignment plan, which was a sticking point for board members.

It's unclear what was specifically discussed during the executive session, but chairwoman Diane Porter said board members are trying to reach a consensus on a possible settlement.

"Coming to a consensus takes time. We have come close to consensus on a response to the interim commissioner. We will return to work on our response, to discuss our response on Monday evening. Our goal is to share our response to Dr. Lewis as soon as possible," Diane Porter said.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio told WHAS11 a decision about a time for Monday's meeting will likely be made sometime Sunday.

