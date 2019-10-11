LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The chief operating officer at Jefferson County Public Schools is stepping down after 8 years on the job.

A district official told WHAS11 News that Dr. Michael Raisor is leaving to take on a new role as a senior vice president of a consulting firm.

Last year, Raisor was in the final running for JCPS superintendent but the district chose Dr. Marty Pollio for the top post.

Raisor has spent more than 20 years throughout the district as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal.

Raisor will stay on the job until the end of the month and officials say they will look for a person to fill the position as soon as possible.

An interim COO has not been announced.

