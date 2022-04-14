JCPS cancels school due to power outages

Several school buildings are without power. JCPS says no NTI will be held today either as many families are also without power.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Severe Weather overnight Wednesday into Thursday has caused damage and power outages across Kentuckiana.

Currently, there are over 7,000 people without power in Jefferson County alone, according to LG&E's online outage map.

Several Jefferson County Public Schools are included in those outages, causing the district to cancel school on Thursday, April 14

A spokesperson with JCPS said the reason for the cancellation is partly because of the outages, but also because several road closures and blocks would have made for difficult transportation.

JCPS says today will not be an NTI day since there are so many families without power who would not be able to participate.

The district will make a decision later Thursday on a makeup day.

We will keep you updated as more information is available.

