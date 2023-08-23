JCPS cancels outdoor athletics for elementary, middle schools for rest of the week due to extreme heat

The district's also delaying high school sports until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday -- with the exception of volleyball.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Faced with extreme and dangerous heat, Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) has decided to cancel outdoor athletic events for the rest of the week for elementary and middle schools.

And with so many high school football games this week, the district's also delaying high school sports until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday -- with the exception of volleyball.

Coaches and staff will be ready to keep students hydrated and quickly treat any heat related illness.

"Our athletic directors, our trainers, and our coaches are prepared for the heat, they'll make sure that they have cold towels out there," April Brooks, JCPS director of athletics, said. "There's also shaded areas as well where they can cool down we have what's called cold immersion tubs for students if there's signs of heat illness."

Symptoms of heat related illnesses are headaches, cramping, vomiting and excessive sweating.

The coaches train on recognizing these signs in clinics.

