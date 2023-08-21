'It’s really bad for me right now': Parents turn to driving kids to school amid JCPS busing issues

The district announced short-term changes that would alleviate the stress on drivers, but some parents say they will drive their kids to and from school.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All Jefferson County Public School students are back in the classroom since the transportation disaster nearly two weeks ago.

The problems caused classes to be canceled for five days and led to the district making short-term changes.

Despite them, some parents are still choosing to drive their children to and from school.

“We’ll he’s actually not going to be a car rider,” Kay Taylor, a guardian of a student said. “We’re just waiting for them to get a bus.”

She and parent Danielle Farris are among many in similar situations.

Farris said the transportation department told her she would have to drive her kids to school for now.

“They’re telling me they do not have a bus for my kids, and they don’t know when they will have one for them,” she explained. “I have to take them from downtown to J-Town every day.”

Farris has six children attending JCPS schools and the responsibility of being a car rider is challenging.

“[I’m] trying to make ends meet to put extra gas money in my car to go back and forth and not really having a reliable car to that,” she said. “It’s really bad for me right now.”

District 6 school board member Dr. Corrie Shull told WHAS11 News the district is working hard to make the transportation commute easier.

"I know that in a few days we will begin to trim bus stops that don't have children on them which will hopefully get children home 15 to 30 minutes earlier," he said.

Shull said the focus should on be late drop off times. Two weeks ago, the last student was dropped off at 9:48 p.m.

“Tonight, I would love to see every child home by 6:45 at the latest. I think that is still quite too late to see children getting home but 7:45, 8:45 that is just entirely too late.”

JCPS said the last student was home by 7:48 p.m.

Shull was the only board member during a recent meeting to suggest a shakeup may be necessary in the team that put the transportation plan together.

“When members on the team cannot uphold their position on the team, I think that Dr. Pollio has to make some hard decisions,” he said.

The parents and guardians are hoping a bus will be assigned to their children sooner or later.

